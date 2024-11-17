Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

