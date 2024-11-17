América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Cut to $17.80 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.80 to $17.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in América Móvil by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

