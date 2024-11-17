Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Price

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Shares of BK stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

