Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Acquires 4,037 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

