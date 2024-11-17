Chain Bridge I Faces Delisting from Nasdaq Due to Non-Compliance with Listing Rule

On November 12, 2024, Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ: CBRGU) received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market’s Listing Qualifications Department confirming the delisting of the company’s securities. This action was taken based on Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2, which outlines that a special purpose acquisition company must complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of its initial public offering registration statement. As Chain Bridge I failed to meet this requirement by November 4, 2024, the Staff at Nasdaq concluded that the company did not comply with Rule IM-5101-2, leading to the delisting of its securities.

Get alerts:

The delisting will result in the suspension of trading of Chain Bridge I’s Class A common stock and units starting from the opening of business on November 19, 2024. Additionally, a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq as per the regulatory procedures.

In connection with the impending delisting, Chain Bridge I had previously postponed its Meeting, extending the deadline for public shareholders to redeem their Class A ordinary shares until November 12, 2024. As of the Redemption Deadline, the pro rata portion of the trust account was approximately $11.49 per Public Share, with the Redemption Price standing at $11.90 per share. The company cautioned shareholders about the potential challenges of selling their Class A ordinary shares in the open market due to possible liquidity constraints.

This development highlights the importance for companies to adhere to listing requirements set by regulatory bodies to maintain their position on major stock exchanges. Chain Bridge I will need to strategize its next steps following the delisting, considering the implications on its shareholders and business operations.

Additionally, the company was in the midst of ongoing agreements and discussions, including non-redemption agreements with investors that were subject to recent amendments. Chain Bridge I’s efforts to navigate these agreements amidst the impending delisting will be closely followed by investors and stakeholders in the financial markets.

The complete details of Chain Bridge I’s delisting and related events can be found in the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and interested parties are advised to monitor further updates from the company to understand the implications of this regulatory action on its future operations and listings.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chain Bridge I’s 8K filing here.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also