Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS EFG opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

