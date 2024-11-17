Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $66,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

