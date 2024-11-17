Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 308,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

