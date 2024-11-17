Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.80 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

