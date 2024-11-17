iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $84,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,886,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

