Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 11 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 39.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,047.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $969.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $708.75 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

