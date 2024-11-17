Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $32,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSEA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $77,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,181 shares in the company, valued at $749,068.15. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.8 %

LSEA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.