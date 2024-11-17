Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 134.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.89 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

