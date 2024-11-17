iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

