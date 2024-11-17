Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

