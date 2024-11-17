Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

