GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

