Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.95 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $452.47 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.06 and a 200-day moving average of $569.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.