Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $588.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.19 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

