Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $395.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 268.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

