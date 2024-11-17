Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 804.0 days.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Topaz Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

