Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 30.9%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

