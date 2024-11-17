Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 411,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

