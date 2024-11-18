1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLWS

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,039.20. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 908,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $500.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.