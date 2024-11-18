Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 20th

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 20th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 15.9 %

JFBR stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jeffs’ Brands

In other Jeffs’ Brands news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 95,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $30,551.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,806,600 shares in the company, valued at $578,112. The trade was a 5.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,017,674 shares of company stock valued at $634,423 over the last 90 days. 51.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd ( NASDAQ:JFBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

