Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $407,000 Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Light & Wonder by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

