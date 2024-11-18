Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,642,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 3,440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,517.6 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
Kikkoman Company Profile
