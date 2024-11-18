ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.