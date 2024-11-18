Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $91,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 122.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $98.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.04.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

