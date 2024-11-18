MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,644,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 4,789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.9 days.

MEG Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 22,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,432. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

