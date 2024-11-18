Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 23.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

KRDXF stock remained flat at $328.93 during midday trading on Friday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $339.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.77.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.