Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 23.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
KRDXF stock remained flat at $328.93 during midday trading on Friday. Kardex has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $339.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.77.
Kardex Company Profile
