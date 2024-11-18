Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Decreases By 10.3%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Imerys Trading Up 0.1 %

IMYSF opened at C$32.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.85. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$31.95 and a twelve month high of C$33.46.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

