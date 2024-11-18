Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $200,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

