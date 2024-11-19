B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 779,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,812,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Amphenol by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $74.70.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.
Insider Transactions at Amphenol
In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. The trade was a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
See Also
