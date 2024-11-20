Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

About Dorel Industries

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.77.

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.