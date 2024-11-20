Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
