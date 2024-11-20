Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,022 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 93.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

