EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $5,322,600,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $125,615,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,460,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $23.82 on Wednesday, reaching $4,953.17. 12,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,407.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,012.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,079.50 and a 52-week high of $5,069.44. The company has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.