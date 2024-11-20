First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 49.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

