Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,716,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,730,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,105,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RAPP opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $29.74.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

