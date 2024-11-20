Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 3,866 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total transaction of C$178,102.75.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$45.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$26.01 and a one year high of C$46.42.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.