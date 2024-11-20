Sachetta LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 24,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

