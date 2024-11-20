Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.99 and a twelve month high of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

