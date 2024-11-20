Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.27 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

