Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $544.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.