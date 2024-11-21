Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 5,739 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $16,815.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,718.43. The trade was a 14.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 198 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $449.46.

On Thursday, September 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $44,800.00.

Expensify Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Expensify by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.