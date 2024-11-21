Commerce Bank Has $13.03 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

