Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $145,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

Autodesk stock opened at $307.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $315.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.18 and its 200-day moving average is $253.46. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.