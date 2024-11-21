Overbrook Management Corp Invests $8.21 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 507.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

