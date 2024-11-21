Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Buys 3,375 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 3,375 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,618.50.

Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 5,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$142,480.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$20.69 and a 52-week high of C$30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

