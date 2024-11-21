Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

